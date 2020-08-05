Al Johnson discussed a water problem along Route 24: The tile which runs straight west was clear as was the farthest east tile. A sink hole, of sorts, was discovered, so he was advised to fill the hole with water to see where the water goes. It was suggested a sensor/timer be installed at Heritage Park for the lights – that way the lights can be used without someone having to go to the park to turn the lights on manually.
In discussing the village dump, Johnson noted the cement dividers are in place in the northwest corner. This is a place where all metal and “scrap” can go, making it easier for residents to get rid of their items. Items which can be placed in the “scrap” area of the dump include appliances, such as stoves, refrigerators, washers, dryers, etc. Those who dispose of appliances are reminded to remove doors, if possible, or at least make it to where the door cannot be opened. No electronics can be taken to the dump, and this includes computers, TVs, cameras and the like.