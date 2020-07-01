The Gilman-Danforth District Library will open its doors on Monday July 6 for patrons to come into the building to check out library materials and use the computer.
Computers will be spaced apart for social distancing and patrons will be limited to a 30-minute time limit. Patrons are encouraged to pick out their materials and check out in a timely manner.
All toys have been removed from the children’s area. Inter library loan from other libraries has not yet resumed but it is, hopefully, coming back soon.
The Gilman-Danforth library is waiting to hear from IHLS in Champaign for when delivery between libraries will start back up again. We will have hand sanitizer available for patron use and signs will be up giving instructions on how to use the library safely. Call us with any questions at 815-265-7522.