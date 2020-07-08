It appears that schools in Illinois will open in late August as they do every year, but in what form and shape could be another matter this year with the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc on just about every facet of what used to be normal or routine.
Iroquois West’s new superintendent, Angelo Lekkas, said Monday that the state is guiding school districts towards an in-school opening for students but cautions those guidelines could change as districts make the transition in the fall.
Lekkas sent us a directive emailed by the state with particular attention to these bullet points: In-person instruction may resume as regions transition to Phase 4. Districts must follow IDPH guidelines, which provide the following:
• Require use of appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE), including face coverings;
•Prohibit more than 50 individuals from gathering in one space;
•Require social distancing be observed, as much as possible;
•Require that schools conduct symptom screenings and temperature checks or require that individuals self-certify that they are free of symptoms before entering school buildings...