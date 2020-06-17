County Treasurer, Kurt Albers, has announced that the 2019 payable 2020 real estate tax statements have been mailed out. First due date is July 1st and second due date is September 1st.
Our office is open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and it is recommended that anyone who enters the building wear a face covering and maintain 6-foot social distancing. We are encouraging tax payers to take advantage of paying online by visiting iroquoisil.devnetwedge.com, paying by mail, paying at a local bank, or dropping payment in our drop box. All penalties are retroactive this year due to the pandemic. For questions please call our office 815-432-6985.