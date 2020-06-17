The 2019-20 school year ended with a lot of uncertainty as to how a number of issues would be handled in the face of a situation never be-fore experienced and some of that feeling still exists as schools pre-pare to open for a new year. Interim Superintendent Bob Bagby, in his last meeting with the Iroquois West board Monday night, outlined some of the questions that still exist.
Driver Training: The district has not had driver education during the summer since 2013 but voted to reinstitute the program for this summer because close to 70 students lost the chance to drive when school closed early.
Resuming Sports: High School athletic director Kristy Arie briefed the board on the state approving conditioning work-outs with numbers not to exceed 50 kids.