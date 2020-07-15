Citing the cost of holding a cleanup day, the Onarga village board voted to increase garbage fees for residents by $1.25 per month.
Trustees noted clean-up day costs the village $14,000 and only part of the monthly garbage collection fees will be used to cover that cost leaving a shortage of $7,308 or$608 monthly.
A $1.25 monthly increase in the garbage fee will cover that cost.
The village will have a cleanup day the first week in August and Fairleys have bid $10,780 to do the job. The village notes that tractor or semi tires will not be taken during the cleanup.