Prospect Bank paid tribute to three retiring employees–Carol Hanlon, Dale Warmbir and Vicki Wienrank–Tuesday who compiled 123 years of service combined between the former First National Bank of Gilman and Prospect Bank.
Dale grew up in the Milks Grove area in the northwest part of Iroquois County, graduated from Central High School and then Wabash College in Indiana. After a stint in the National Guard he went to work for the Bank of Herscher where he worked for about seven years. It was then on to a bank in Chestnut when he got a chance to come back to the area in September of 1977 when former First National of Gilman banker Max Howard offered him a job.
Carol started in the old First National Bank building like Dale before the move was made to the current location in December of 1977.
Vicki joined the staff at the First National in November of 1989.