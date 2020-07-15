There seem to be more golf carts on the streets in Gilman this summer than in the past and it has caught the attention of Gilman police, especially when it appears the driver of the cart is underage. Gilman Police Chief Jason Anderson told council members Monday night that he has been stopping some carts where drivers appear to be underage and sending them home.
The council did want to stress that golf carts should stay off Central Street in the business district although they are allowed to cross the street.