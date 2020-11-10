Both the Onarga and Gilman town councils discussed a proposal Monday night which detailed a plan for the two towns to share the cost of a police officer which would be provided by the Iroquois County Sheriff.
Small towns across Illinois are having trouble finding police officers and new officers who don’t have the required police officer schooling have to attend training at the expense of the hiring community and often don’t stay long in tiny burgs. Both Onarga and Gilman are currently without officers under a contract.
But, both towns got a detailed proposal Monday from Sheriff Derek Hagen, who met with officials from both towns Monday night.
A two-year agreement which was proposed with the county would mean hiring two full-time and certified sheriff’s deputies and the sheriff would provide an officer for 10 hours combined between the two towns every day with Gilman getting six hours and Onarga four.