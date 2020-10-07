The September 15 American Red Cross Bloodmobile was held in the Sheldon Community Center with Sheldon and Concord Townships participating reporting 48 full units of blood were donated. -
Some of the special blood donation goals were also recognized.
•Four-gallon pin was given to: Linda Clatterbuck from Middleport Township;
•Seven-gallon pin was given to: Gary Luecke from Sheldon Township;
•Eight-gallon pin was given to: Judy Griffith from Sheldon Township;
•Nine-gallon pin was given to: Craig Anderson from Beaver Township;
•Ten-gallon pin was given to: Joan Wang from Sheldon Township;
•Thirteen -gallon pin was given to: Stanley Molter from Sheldon Township;
•Fourteen-gallon pin was given to: Howard Brady from Sheldon Township;
First Time Donors were:
Jill Conrad from Sheldon Township, Lane Love from Middleport Township, Lindsey Janssen from Stockland Township.