Any resource taken for granted is a resource at risk of being lost. That is why the Illinois Association of Groundwater Professionals, The Groundwater Foundation, and the National Ground Water Association will be joining hundreds of organizations across the country in celebrating National Groundwater Awareness Week, March 7-13. National Groundwater Awareness Week, now in its 22nd year, is an annual week of awareness, education, and advocacy focusing on one of Illinois’ and the nation’s most precious resources.
Illinois depends on groundwater for nearly 20% of its public water. It also provides over 1.15 million private water wells in the state with fresh and clean water every day. The United States uses 79.6 billion gallons per day of fresh groundwater for public supply, private supply, irrigation, livestock, manufacturing, mining, thermoelectric power, and other purposes.