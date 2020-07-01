There will be fireworks this year thanks to the efforts of one Onarga resident! Friday July 10 at 9:15
While fireworks and July 4th celebrations are being cancelled in a number of towns they will be held in the Onarga area thanks to the efforts of one young resident who decided that folks need some traditions to be continued in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic which has brought a number of activities to a standstill. Lake Nichoalds told us that “too many things were being cancelled and we needed something to go on.” So Lake took the bull by the horns and in the matter of a few days had gotten the $3,800 dollars needed to stage the fireworks. “WOW WOW WOW!! I love small communities!” Lake said after raising the needed donations by June 27. “ We were able to raise enough money, and reach our goal for the fireworks show! All further donations will be to the Onarga firemen! We should have our permit issued within the next week. Once again thank you ALL so much for the donations. The show is again planned for Friday July 10 at 9:15 p.m. sharp. There will be one shell launch at 9:00 p.m. signaling 15 minutes to show time. The rain date is Sunday July 12 at the same time.” Once the donations were collected Lake was waiting for approval by the county which he received Tuesday and there will be an onsite inspection by the fire chief. He also talked to neighbors and had gotten their approval for the site which is west of Ridgeville at about the LaHogue Road-1400 N at 300 E. Insurance has been obtained. Lake said he would post more information on road parking as the date approaches and noted there will be plenty of parking along the roads and asks that people not park in fields or yards. If you wish to donate to the cause, Lake said the traditional fireman’s boot will be passed as it has been at the traditional Onarga Fourth of July celebration. As far as the pandemic and social distancing goes, Lake figures people go places in their cars together and they can watch the fireworks from their car together so there is no additional risk.