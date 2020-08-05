The Danforth Historical Society is pleased to welcome to our town a Little Free Library. We want to extend a big thank you to James Hubert for designing and building the new addition. It is located at the community building nestled next to a bench under a shade tree. The little Library is just for you! Drive right in and have some fun. We have books, magazines and music books for everyone! Take it, read it and return it or return a different one if you want to keep it. Bring a book to share and leave it there.
