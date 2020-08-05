The IHSA, the governing body for high school athletics in Illinois, has announced modified schedules for sports programs for the 2020-21 school year, shifting some from this fall to next spring.
Fall sports which will still be played this fall–Boys and girls golf, girls tennis, boys and girls cross country and girls swimming and diving. Fall sports which will be moved to spring with Feb. 15 starting dates and May 1 completion–Football, boys soccer and girls volleyball.
Winter sports which will start Nov. 16 and end Feb. 13 are boys and girls basketball, wrestling, cheerleading and dance.
Boys and girls track and field and baseball and softball are scheduled to start May 3 and end June 26.
The IHSA said that state tournament decisions will be made on a sport-by-sport basis as each season progresses, possibly using “non-traditional means” to conduct events.